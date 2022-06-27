Quick Hits: The Unrivaled Edition

In Red Wings Land

Next airing is Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. https://t.co/5B40CptoM9 — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) June 26, 2022

In case you missed the first broadcast airing. There’s also an extended version on ESPN+. I haven’t seen that yet, but apparently it goes into more Avs detail (unnecessary) and talks about the Alumni game.

I really liked the two-hour version even though it ended before they talked about anything past 2000 and didn’t cover the Statue of Liberty or Franzen burying the rivalry in 2008. I teared up at the Konstantinov stuff.

Around the League

The Hall of Fame’s 18-member selection committee will meet Monday to determine the inductees for the 2022 class. Candidates must receive at least 75 percent of the vote from the selection committee to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A maximum of four former male players, two former female players, two builders or one builder and one former referee/linesman may be inducted in a single year.

Henrik Zetterberg is in his first year of eligibility and he should be selected.