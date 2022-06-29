Quick Hits: The Waiting on Change Edition

Do the Red Wings have a new head coach yet?

No

#RedWings Wrap-Up: Hronek stays consistent in fourth NHL season; finished with career highs in assists, points and games played in 2021-22.



: https://t.co/AWfsc3NDQo pic.twitter.com/WMQYXsZBow — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 28, 2022

I mean “consistent” is definitely a word to describe Hronek’s season-over-season play but also not a good word to describe his game-to-game play.

That’s always going to be the frustrating thing about Hronek. He will have games where he looks like a solid top four guy who just needs his own stay-at-home partner to bolster some good instincts and stickwork and then go through stretches where you’re not certain his brain and his feet occupy the same zip code.

Around the League

NEWS: Scotiabank is pausing its sponsorship with Hockey Canada until the organization takes certain steps "to improve the culture within the sport - both on and off the ice," according to letter to open letter from President CEO Brian J. Porter — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) June 28, 2022

More from Scotiabank's open letter to Hockey Canada and Canadians: pic.twitter.com/p0CDQ1EQlM — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) June 28, 2022

UPDATE: Have heard back from Canadian Tire Corporation. According to statement they are "immediately withdrawing its sponsorship support for the upcoming World Juniors and is re-evaluating its relationship with Hockey Canada." https://t.co/LLee4AgeDd — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) June 28, 2022

This should get their attention at least.