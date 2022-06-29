 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Waiting on Change Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Do the Red Wings have a new head coach yet?

No

I mean “consistent” is definitely a word to describe Hronek’s season-over-season play but also not a good word to describe his game-to-game play.

That’s always going to be the frustrating thing about Hronek. He will have games where he looks like a solid top four guy who just needs his own stay-at-home partner to bolster some good instincts and stickwork and then go through stretches where you’re not certain his brain and his feet occupy the same zip code.

