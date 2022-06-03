Quick Hits: The No Love Edition

In Red Wings Land

“He searched, he searched, but he did not find,” was the iSport.cz accounting of Vrana’s performance. “If you should name one real disappointment in the Czech team, then you would probably point to Vrana. In Detroit, he scored in every second game of the season. Now he has hit once in Finland. He didn’t believe in himself. He was frustrated.”

No idea whether this is a lost in translation issue but I’m not worried about Vrana.

Around the League

Sometimes, those offseason moves involve an NHL star. In recent years, such notables as Artemi Panarin (2017), Ryan O’Reilly (2018) and Nazem Kadri (2019) have changed teams via summer deals. Most were either at the height of their stardom or approaching it when they were moved. Last summer was no different. Among the noteworthy moves were the Columbus Blue Jackets trading Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks and Marc-Andre Fleury being acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks from the Vegas Golden Knights.

I don’t want to trade for any of the five guys listed but there are two on this list that would make me actually mad.

It was pointed out to me that Dominik Zrim’s name is no longer on the Chicago Blackhawks website. Zrim, the co-founder of CapFriendly (essential to any reporter covering the sport), joined the organization in May 2021 as manager of hockey strategy. Basically, he assisted with the cap, contracts and in formulating strategy. It’s believed he resigned shortly after the Feb. 2 town hall. Reached this week, Zrim wouldn’t say anything negative about the Blackhawks: “I left amicably and enjoyed being there.” He’s back with the website and consulting for a few teams.

Good for Zrim here.