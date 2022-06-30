Quick Hits: The Kind of Terrifying Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings Sundqvist: Yzerman “Kind of Terrifying” - DetHockeyNow
“I was still nervous talking to him at the end of the season (during exit interviews),” Sundqvist said. “I was super scared. It’s kind of nerve wracking. People are scared when he walks in. But I think that’s how a GM should be.
“He has very high expectations for everybody. You can sense that he’s a successful GM. How he talks to you about his plans. He was very straight with me. He was very up front with me.
“You can see that he has goals in what he wants. He has a plan and he follows it and he doesn’t give a shit what anyone else thinks about it.”
He also called Bert a hillbilly goofball.
Keep an eye on ; I’m told @TBLightning Derek Lalonde was in Detroit to meet with @DetroitRedWings yesterday re their HC vacancy. @espn @NHL #HockeyTwitter— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 29, 2022
Basically just a little relief that the process continues. I’d be concerned if Lalonde wasn’t interviewed.
Around the League
Kings Acquire Forward Kevin Fiala From Minnesota Wild - NHL
The LA Kings have acquired forward Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a first-round pick (19th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft and the rights to defenseman Brock Faber.
Well ok then.
15 possible NHL off-season trade candidates to keep an eye on - Sportsnet
Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes
A popular trade candidate who was discussed plenty around this season’s trade deadline, the belief still is the Coyotes want to move the 24-year-old defenceman. It was a down year offensively for Chychrun, who only played in 47 games, but that follows an 18-goal campaign that really showed off his two-way presence.
Maybe we could take back Pavel Datsyuk and send them Denni...ahhh forget it.
