Red Wings name Derek Lalonde as head coach

UPDATE: Detroit #RedWings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the team has named Derek Lalonde the 28th head coach in franchise history.



“I’m thrilled to be named head coach of the Red Wings,” said Lalonde. “I’d like to thank Chris Ilitch and the entire Ilitch family, as well as Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings management team for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead this historic franchise. I’m ready to get to work with our group. There’s a very bright future ahead in Detroit.” Prior to his time with the Lightning, Lalonde worked for two seasons as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild from 2016-18, posting a 69-58-17-8 record with the Minnesota Wild’s primary affiliate. Lalonde became the first coach in franchise history to produce a winning season with a 36-31-7-2 mark during his first campaign in 2016-17, a 22-point upgrade over the previous year.

The link in that tweet shares the entirety of the press release which has more quotes and a lot of the background information on where Lalonde comes from

For the real stuff that we want to know, I reached out to JustinG from Raw Charge for his insights:

I would say he develops a pretty good report with the players. Very self deprecating and easy going. Not a hard-ass like some coaches. Was responsible for the Lightning PK, which outside of the playoffs was usually pretty good. Probably leans to a more defensive coach than offensive. Tough to say because the coaching staff really blended responsibilities, but I know the players really, really like him. They were really happy to get him 2 wins when Cooper was out with the COVID.

Honestly, even with the Lightning having a pretty significant talent gap over the Red Wings, it was clear that part of what made them so competitive is the team structure. They’re a two-way responsible club who play for each other and keep their structure well.

I’m very much looking forward to see how Lalonde will take the Red Wings and give them back the structure while ensuring that chemistry isn’t lost between returning players.