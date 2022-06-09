Quick Hits: The Better Off with Fedorov Edition

In Red Wings Land

Yzerman runs a tight-lipped program, and he hasn’t made any comments on his coaching search since May 2. At that time, he said he was wide-open to candidates, including European ones. No European has been hired as an NHL head coach since Chicago’s Alpo Suhonen and Pittsburgh’s Ivan Hlinka in 2001. Suhonen lasted one season; Hlinka coached the Penguins to the 2001 Eastern Conference final before he was fired four games into 2001-02.

Apparently Pete DeBoer is the 2nd most-favored candidate by Vegas. I hate that!

Around the League

The National Hockey League announced this evening that New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban has won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is awarded “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” Subban will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice.

I wish he were still as good at hockey as he is at being a good guy.