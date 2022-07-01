Quick Hits: The Feeling Gru-vy Edition

In Red Wings Land

dig through lalonde’s twitter likes just for funsies and to be nosy



- he likes hockey

- he likes the buffalo bills

- this one lmao pic.twitter.com/uyhSXPozts — Local Man (@Whoabot) June 30, 2022

I like him!

According to reports out of Russia, Pavel Datsyuk is retiring from pro hockey. https://t.co/YxXVm0ZhdM — Kyle M. (@KyleWIIM) June 30, 2022

Well now his jersey can finally go to the rafters in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,000 people.

Around the League

McDonagh has four seasons remaining on a cap hit of $6.75M, with a full no-trade clause. So he controls his destiny. We will see where it goes, but there are conversations about the future.

McDonagh seems like the kind of guy we’d be looking for about two years from now, but I don’t think he’s going to be the same guy in that time. Same concern as with Jeff Petry. I do think McDonagh would waive to come here but that’s another wild card factor for a trade I wouldn’t like.

“We should know, I’m guessing in the next little bit with both players,” Burke told “The Jeff Marek Show” Tuesday. “We’ve made determined efforts to meet with and to sign Kris Letang. Less determined with Malkin only because we have to know how much money we have to work with, and we have to put this jigsaw puzzle together.

Lol they’re on the block at the draft.