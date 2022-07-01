 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WATCH: Red Wings introduce Derek Lalonde as new head coach

Chris Ilitch and Steve Yzerman will introduce Lalonde at 11am Friday

It’s official. The Red Wings have their new bench boss.

Derek Lalonde is no stranger to the franchise, or GM Steve Yzerman. Before Lalonde was an assistant coach in Tampa, he was the head coach of the Toledo Walleye — the ECHL team entrusted with some of the Red Wings player development. Lalonde is lauded as a “player’s coach”, which could be a good match for a young team like the Red Wings.

Steve Yzerman and Chris Ilitch are introducing Lalonde in a press conference at 11am. You can watch live on the team website or YouTube.

