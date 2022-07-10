Quick Hits: The Long-Term Commitment Edition

Just about time for that long-term commitment, IMO

“It’s scary. It’s scary for all of us,” head coach Dean Evason said via The Athletic. “It’s a scary situation in our world. To see somebody as close as we know Kirill, yeah, it’s a scary situation. And we hope that it all gets sorted out correctly.”

And even before the reports of the denied entries, GM Bill Guerin spoke about Kaprizov being in Russia during this troubling time, in reference to the prior false reports of the player fleeing the country.

“We’re trying to find out as much as we can, but we’re not worried too much about it,” Guerin said. “I’ve talked to (Kaprizov’s agent) Paul (Theofanous). We’re not going to push the panic button or anything like that. We’re just trying to gather information right now and find out if this is even credible.”