Quick Hits: The Long-Term Commitment Edition

Just about time for that long-term commitment, IMO
Kaprizov reportedly denied entry to U.S. twice - Hockey Wilderness
“It’s scary. It’s scary for all of us,” head coach Dean Evason said via The Athletic. “It’s a scary situation in our world. To see somebody as close as we know Kirill, yeah, it’s a scary situation. And we hope that it all gets sorted out correctly.”
And even before the reports of the denied entries, GM Bill Guerin spoke about Kaprizov being in Russia during this troubling time, in reference to the prior false reports of the player fleeing the country.
“We’re trying to find out as much as we can, but we’re not worried too much about it,” Guerin said. “I’ve talked to (Kaprizov’s agent) Paul (Theofanous). We’re not going to push the panic button or anything like that. We’re just trying to gather information right now and find out if this is even credible.”
Forsberg, Predators Agree to Eight-Year Deal - On the Forecheck
Friedman added that Forsberg is attending his bachelor party this weekend, so the signing has yet to be made official. When the deal is finally done, it will put a happy closing on one of the most tense offseason storylines Preds fans have had to endure in years.
$8.5M AAV on that
