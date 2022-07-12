Quick Hits: The Taking a Walk Edition

In Red Wings Land
Eishockeystar Moritz Seider - between Detroit and Germany | SWR Sport
This is a nine-minute video done by a German reporter with subtitles. It’s good to hear him speak candidly in his native tongue about the path that led him to the NHL and his outlook.
The kid is mature. He’s mature enough to know he doesn’t have to act mature. He’s authentic.
In Other Red Wings News
The following #LGRW players did not receive qualifying offers:— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 12, 2022
Mitchell Stephens
Olli Juolevi
Kaden Fulcher
Filip Larsson https://t.co/SZmunkIxeK
Stephens is the only one I would have been interested in tendering because I think he played well enough despite injury. The goalies’ chances have passed by this point and Juolevi was thoroughly unimpressive
Around the League
Roster update: The #Sens have traded G Matt Murray (while retaining 25% of his remaining salary), a 3rd-round pick in ‘23 and a 7th-round pick in ‘24 to @MapleLeafs in exchange for future considerations.— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) July 12, 2022
GM Dorion: “We’re thankful for Matt’s contributions and wish him well.” pic.twitter.com/qOhZmeZcIw
I love this idea. Either Murray is terrible for the Leafs and it’s hilarious or Murray is good and at least I can tease Leafs fans about relying on the Sens.
It also goes to show how desperately the Sens wanted away from this guy.
NHL QO deadline: Kase, Samsonov not qualified - TSN
TSN’s list of all the players who didn’t get QOs by the deadline. Our old friend Evgeny Svechnikov is among them, as is Dennis Cholowski.
In other UFA news, apparently the Penguins are going to let Malkin walk.
Loading comments...