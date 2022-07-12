Quick Hits: The Taking a Walk Edition

In Red Wings Land

This is a nine-minute video done by a German reporter with subtitles. It’s good to hear him speak candidly in his native tongue about the path that led him to the NHL and his outlook.

The kid is mature. He’s mature enough to know he doesn’t have to act mature. He’s authentic.

In Other Red Wings News

The following #LGRW players did not receive qualifying offers:



Mitchell Stephens

Olli Juolevi

Kaden Fulcher

Filip Larsson https://t.co/SZmunkIxeK — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 12, 2022

Stephens is the only one I would have been interested in tendering because I think he played well enough despite injury. The goalies’ chances have passed by this point and Juolevi was thoroughly unimpressive

Around the League

Roster update: The #Sens have traded G Matt Murray (while retaining 25% of his remaining salary), a 3rd-round pick in ‘23 and a 7th-round pick in ‘24 to @MapleLeafs in exchange for future considerations.



GM Dorion: “We’re thankful for Matt’s contributions and wish him well.” pic.twitter.com/qOhZmeZcIw — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) July 12, 2022

I love this idea. Either Murray is terrible for the Leafs and it’s hilarious or Murray is good and at least I can tease Leafs fans about relying on the Sens.

It also goes to show how desperately the Sens wanted away from this guy.

TSN’s list of all the players who didn’t get QOs by the deadline. Our old friend Evgeny Svechnikov is among them, as is Dennis Cholowski.

In other UFA news, apparently the Penguins are going to let Malkin walk.