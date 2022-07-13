Red Wings ink Marco Kasper to entry-level deal

Before announcing any UFA signings, the Red Wings announced that 2022 first-round pick Marco Kasper has signed a three-year entry-level contract:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed center Marco Kasper to a three-year entry-level contract.



Kasper is currently skating at development camp at Little Caesars Arena, but don’t expect him to push for an NHL roster spot this season. He is expected to return to his SHL team Rögle.

Last week at the Draft, the 18-year-old became the highest Austrian-born pick since former Red Wing Thomas Vanek (selected 5th by BUF in 2003). We expect Kasper to return to the SHL where he should see a more prominent role for a very strong team. Kasper is forecasted to be a top-six center in the NHL.

