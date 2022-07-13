Red Wings ink Marco Kasper to entry-level deal

Before announcing any UFA signings, the Red Wings announced that 2022 first-round pick Marco Kasper has signed a three-year entry-level contract:
UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed center Marco Kasper to a three-year entry-level contract.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022
Details: https://t.co/vVJsKO7RgS pic.twitter.com/M5LdldzZSX
Kasper is currently skating at development camp at Little Caesars Arena, but don’t expect him to push for an NHL roster spot this season. He is expected to return to his SHL team Rögle.
Last week at the Draft, the 18-year-old became the highest Austrian-born pick since former Red Wing Thomas Vanek (selected 5th by BUF in 2003). We expect Kasper to return to the SHL where he should see a more prominent role for a very strong team. Kasper is forecasted to be a top-six center in the NHL.
More from the Red Wings announcement:
Prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, Kasper moved to Sweden and joined Rögle, where he was a teammate of Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider. Kasper notched one assist in 10 regular-season games before skating in six playoff contests as Rögle clinched a place in the SHL Final. He also posted two goals in six games for Rögle’s under-20 team and eight points (3-5-8) in seven games on the under-18 circuit. In 2019-20, Kasper made his professional debut in Austria with EC KAC II of the Alps Hockey League, picking up two points (1-1-2) in three games. Kasper also compiled 153 points (45-108-153), a plus-111 rating and 40 penalty minutes in 66 games with EC KAC II’s Under-18 squad from 2017-20, in addition to 30 points (12-18-30) in 16 postseason appearances.
Loading comments...