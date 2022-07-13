Red Wings sign forward Matt Luff to deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed Matt Luff to a contract

The Red Wings have signed free agent F Matt Luff — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 13, 2022

Additional details are not currently available.

Matt Luff hasn’t played many NHL games, but in the 2021-22 season with the Nashville Predators, he performed well when called upon. He had 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points in 23 games but spent most of his time in the AHL with the Milwaukee Admirals. The 25-year-old scored over a point per game with 30 points in 31 AHL games.

Luff is a fourth-line player/AHLer that provides a strong forechecking ability and a nose for the net. He’s not afraid to mix it up with the opposing team, and given some solid linemates, he can be very useful to a young team like the Red Wings.

This is another low-risk signing for Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings today, and it’s always good to shore up the forward depth with players that won’t take up too much space. I’ll be interested to see how much value he can provide in the bottom six.