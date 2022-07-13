Red Wings sign forward David Perron

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward David Perron to a 2-year deal.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed left wing David Perron to a 2-year contract. pic.twitter.com/brYHXpMS6M — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022

This two year deal is an increase from the $4M AAV he was paid over the last contract he had with St. Louis.

The 34-year-old forward from Sherbrooke, Canada scored 57 points in 67 games in the 2021-22 NHL season and was 3 goals away from reaching the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career. He has 665 points in 973 NHL games this season and barring any unforeseen circumstances, his 1,000th game will be played in a Red Wings uniform.

Perron also had 13 points in 12 playoff games during the 2021-22 postseason, with the best part of that number being the 9 goals he scored.

Perron is a solid two-way goal-scoring winger that should be a useful asset in the top-six of the Red Wings lineup. Of course, he is on the older side of the NHL player spectrum, but it seems like he’s only gotten better as time has gone on. Adding an effective player to a short-term deal should certainly benefit a younger Red Wings team.

Adding Perron is adding another player from the St. Louis Blues into the mix, but if they help the team, that’s all that matters.