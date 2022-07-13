Red Wings sign forward Austin Czarnik to two-year deal

Steve Yzerman’s free-agent frenzy continues.

The Red Wings announced late Wednesday that they have signed forward Austin Czarnik to a two-year, two-way deal:

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed center Austin Czarnik to a two-year, two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/Hz2t8j7euz — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022

The team continues to load up down the middle. Czarnik, who is from Washington Township, most recently suited up for the Seattle Kraken. Before that he bounced back and forth between the AHL and NHL for a few different teams. I’d say the 29-year-old is a replacement depth player after the Wings opted not to re-sign Mitchell Stephens.

I see Czarnik as more of an “in-betweener” and what I mean by that is he will likely spend the majority of his time as a healthy scratch or suiting up in Grand Rapids. I don’t forecast him as a full-time NHL player but maybe he finds some footing playing for his hometown team.

Fun Fact: Czarnik scored the first-ever regular season goal at Little Caesars Arena.