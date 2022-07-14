Red Wings sign defenseman Mark Pysyk to one-year contract

The signing spree continues.

A day after adding several free-agent players, the Red Wings announced they are adding veteran defenseman Mark Pysyk on a one-year deal:

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a 1-year contract. pic.twitter.com/AvbA0fm86j — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 14, 2022

Pysyk comes at a bargain-bin price: his contract is worth $850k — so it can be buried if the Wings find themselves in a pinch.

This is another low-risk addition for Steve Yzerman. Pysyk, who will turn 31 in January, is a right-shot defenseman with more than 500 NHL games under his belt. The 10-year veteran has spent most of his NHL time with Buffalo (who drafted him in the 1st round in 2010) and Florida.

Pysyk is a depth move but he’s got enough experience to push for a spot and maybe end up being a bargaining chip at the trade deadline. At six-foot-one, he’s not the biggest guy, but he’s often touted for his skating ability and speed. He’s never put up big offensive numbers, and he probably won’t be very effective for the power play in terms of point production, but this adds another agile weapon for head coach Derek Lalonde.