Quick Hits: The Wholes & Holes Edition

“I think I’ve gotten a lot better over the years,” Copp said. “Felt like (offense) was always kind of in there, just wasn’t something I was asked to do too much. Whether it was playing in a checking role or concentrating on the defensive side, the PK, I worked on my game a lot. With some production comes confidence and it just kind of snowballs.”

I’m still on record with being ok with this signing and Copp’s role, but I’m also going to make an asshole read on this quote by saying that I’d like for a guy to do more offense than he’s asked to do every year.

The guy likes being here. He keeps himself in great shape and already has a relationship with our captain. He’s capable and responsible and veteran. The guy’s a grocery-getter; he’s not wowing anybody at a stoplight but we didn’t sign him for a quarter-mile race either.

On today's 32 Thoughts podcast, @JeffMarek & @FriedgeHNIC linked RD John Klingberg to the Red Wings, suggesting Detroit as "the ultimate destination."



The Red Wings have *plenty* of cap space available. #LGRW — Tony Wolak (@TonyWolak) July 15, 2022

Adding to a logjam with a log that’s definitely going to push lesser logs back isn’t a bad thing, but I don’t know why Klingberg would come here on a deal that I’d be absolutely thrilled with signing.

The 30-year-old Swede, who’s scored at least 10 goals in the past seven seasons, played the first eight years of his career with the Nashville Predators before the Kraken selected him in the expansion draft via Marshawn Lynch.

Now that Calle Jarnkrok’s claim to fame no longer has anything to do with being mentioned as part of the David Legwand deal in which Detroit favored Riley Sheahan, I’m finally read to move on and not mention thi... d’oh!

Neither Kane nor Toews has commented publicly since the trades.

LOL

Honestly, the only reason I clipped this one is because to see an NHL.com staff writer put this up on the league’s news site is hilarious. We know that the only stuff that shows up on that is specifically spun to favor the league, so that the league is going to have a staff writer put this out there without any quotes from the two players involved is some fun spin.

The NHL trying to help the Blackhawks spin pressure on their stars to want the hell out is fun in a bad way.

I’ll also tell you honestly that I am absolutely petrified of the idea of Detroit adding either of those two. This goes beyond Chelios or Hull or Uwe Krupp or Derian Hatcher or Steve Ott. I’m going to have a serious crisis of conscience if the Wings add either player.