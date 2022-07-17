Quick Hits: The Get a Move On Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Right now I can see a clean table, a fresh start and fresh mind, and for it’s going to be helpful. When I found out an offer wasn’t going to be there (from Chicago) my hope was someone still believed in me and gave me a chance, which happened.” Kubalik feels the Wings, especially with the moves in free agency, want to make a big step forward in the standings.

Kubalik with Hronek, Vrana and Zadina should have some familiarity at least joining the Wings. I’m looking forward to it.

Around the League

The Canadiens have traded Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/71Iu11Itmv — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 16, 2022

The Price for Petry ended up being not too bad but that’s also because it happened after free agency had already started to cool.