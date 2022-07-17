 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Get a Move On Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
In Red Wings Land

Red Wings notebook: Dominik Kubalik eager for ‘fresh start’ in Detroit - Detroit News

“Right now I can see a clean table, a fresh start and fresh mind, and for it’s going to be helpful. When I found out an offer wasn’t going to be there (from Chicago) my hope was someone still believed in me and gave me a chance, which happened.”

Kubalik feels the Wings, especially with the moves in free agency, want to make a big step forward in the standings.

Kubalik with Hronek, Vrana and Zadina should have some familiarity at least joining the Wings. I’m looking forward to it.

Around the League

Penguins trade Mike Matheson to Montreal in deal that includes Jeff Petry - Pensburgh

The Price for Petry ended up being not too bad but that’s also because it happened after free agency had already started to cool.

