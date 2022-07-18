Quick Hits: The Arbitration Nation Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings LHD Jake Walman has elected for arbitration — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) July 17, 2022

Pretty common thing for RFAs with arbitration rights to do. This sets the contract length at one year and gives him a bit of negotiating leverage. His shoulder surgery won’t factor too heavily, but to be honest the most-common expectation is he’ll be signed before they have a hearing.

Also just in case you missed it:

In case there was still any doubt, Marco Kasper confirmed on his instagram that he will be playing in Rögle next season. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/6XZYhDtpdh — Jay (@hwcJay) July 17, 2022

Around the League

The other 23 who did this include Mangiapane in Calgary and Puljujarvi in Edmonton.

Capfriendly remains a great source for the rules on how stuff like this works. The chances Walman would be awarded a salary high enough for the Wings to even be able to walk away from are pretty slim.

Now that the player elected filing date has passed, NHL teams have until 5pm today (Monday the 18th) to file club-elected arbitration.