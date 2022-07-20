Quick Hits: The Settlement Fund Edition

In Red Wings Land

The Red Wings might have overpaid for Chiarot (four years at an average annual value of $4.75 million), but the free-agent market for defensemen was thin and he checks several boxes (big, physical, experienced, left-shooting). He scored nine goals (along with a career-high 26 points) last season between Montreal and Florida and in 2019-20 with the Canadiens, but he was brought in to defend and move the puck out of the zone, so the Red Wings don’t spend as much time in their own end.

Ansar with the most-agreeable post I’ve seen from him in years. He’s got Oesterle-Lindstrom on the third pair with a discussion that Seider didn’t move up this quickly either and that the Wings don’t want to bounce him around. Pysyk and Kampfer are both paid like extras, but I’ve got a short leash for both of those guys Khan has penciled in.

Around the League

“Hockey Canada keeps a special multimillion-dollar fund, which is fed by the registration fees of players across the country, that it uses to pay out settlements in cases of alleged sexual assault without its insurance company...” https://t.co/7k7ctKNNgb — Mark Medley (@itsmarkmedley) July 19, 2022

Bittle said the fund is almost an acknowledgement that this type of situation will happen:



"I don't know if there's been a strong commitment from Hockey Canada to deal with the cultural issues that led to this." — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) July 19, 2022

See it’s not actually “almost” an acknowledgement. It IS an acknowledgement. Setting aside part of every child’s registration fees to cover for the organizational failures is deeply unsettling.