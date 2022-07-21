Quick Hits: The Key Area Edition

In Red Wings Land

Spoiler alert: It’s not “having a dude wearing #57 who is NHL caliber.”

It’s obvious that the place is the power play, but the MLive headline writers gotta be mysterious about it.

He prefers talking about his play without the puck, however. “I think throughout my career, I showed that I got a lot better defensively,” Perron said. “I was, for the better part of four years, playing with Ryan O’Reilly on the top line. Assignment on both sides of the puck. With a minute left, I was either trying to score or not get scored on. It’s something over the years that I have taken a lot of pride in. I want to show that and help the young guys take steps forward.”

Even Perron doesn’t want to clickbait though, lol.

Around the League

Hockey Canada says its National Equity Fund will no longer be used to settle sexual assault claims.

HC statement: “Hockey Canada recognizes we have significant work to do to rebuild trust with Canadians." pic.twitter.com/KwvXeY1h1X — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) July 20, 2022

Following the governance review, we will take any additional steps that are recommended. Should the review determine that a fund to support victims of sexual assault is required, as is common in other sporting organizations, we will ensure all claims are subject to the approval of an independent third-party

“As is common in other sporting organizations” is gross.