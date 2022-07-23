Quick Hits: The Complementary Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Obviously, an impressive young defenseman,” Chiarot said. “Kind of does everything really well — offense, defense, plays physical, which you don’t see a ton of anymore with young guys coming in. Not too many have kind of an edge, but Moritz certainly does, and he doesn’t back down out there. He was a fun guy to watch this year, look forward to getting out there with him.”

Complements AND compliments. He’s more versatile than I thought!

Around the League

Cool cool he’s in our division.

So, full deal is Tkachuk (signed for 8x$9.5) for Huberdeau, Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a first — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 23, 2022

That... is a lot.

Also that first is in 2025 because that was the first available year the Panthers actually had one. The Flames got two pending UFAs they can flip and will have a first-rounder that has a better chance of being beyond Florida’s window. They’re going to get their rebuild done quicker than Chicago.

Thank god it’s over so we can talk about something else.

Bjorkstrand is signed for four more seasons at $5.4 million AAV. The Blue Jackets tied their own hands when they signed free agent Johnny Gaudreau last week, leaving them $6 million over the salary cap. Kraken general manager did a phenomenal job weaponizing his available cap room here, getting a legitimate top-6 forward at a steep discount from a desperate team.

I’m not sure Columbus had to rush to make a trade like this right after signing Laine to his extension and to be honest it feels rushed. Let’s see how The Cannon is reacting:

While Johnny Gaudreau was the first outside star to commit to the franchise, Bjorkstrand was the first star developed within the club to put pen to paper after the 2019 exodus. He was a manifestation of the “Our Blue” mantra, of the identity of this team. Werenski and Gaudreau and Laine may be bigger names, but in a way, Bjorkstrand was the soul of this team. Given up for grit. For punches. For a veteran presence. Was it worth it? No. Columbus sold it’s soul to a dying god.

Oh no.