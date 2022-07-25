Quick Hits: The Taking Strides Edition

In Red Wings Land

“We work on skills with them, but a lot of what we are teaching is about proper recovery techniques,” he said. “We also have a nutritionist here, so the kids can learn what to eat and when to eat it — that’s an important aspect — and a sports psychologist to deal with the mental side of things.”

I like what Cleary is saying here, but I am tickled by the implication that an 18 year old has to be taught when to eat.

“I actually have relatives who have lived there for a long time,” Magnus Hellberg explained. “So I know it’s an incredibly nice city, there’s really beautiful nature too. Because I’m interested in fishing, I have a pretty good idea of ​​where there is good fishing in the world.

I like Hellberg’s looking forward and general positive attitude. I’d like to know more about how everything went down for such a short look. I know that with Ned and Husso on the roster now, Detroit likely doesn’t have the kind of opportunity Hellberg would be looking for at age 31.

Oh well.

Around the League

Y’know... getting married at your family’s French castle. Like you do.