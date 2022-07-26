Quick Hits: The One or Five Years at a Time Edition

In Red Wings Land

“We are excited that the 20-year relationship between the Griffins and the Red Wings, one of the premier NHL/AHL partnerships, is continuing,” said Scott Gorsline, executive vice president of DP Fox and COO/alternate governor for the Griffins. “Steve Yzerman, Shawn Horcoff and the entire Red Wings organization are great partners, and we look forward to exciting and competitive hockey in Detroit and Grand Rapids over the next five years.”

I just passively forget that the Red Wings don’t outright own the Griffins, but I like their partnership as a mutually-beneficial one for both clubs and cities. Grand Rapids deserves an AHL team and it’s good that it’s also a real close one for the prospects to develop. Griffins fans are pretty cool too.

Around the League

#NHLJets Pierre-Luc Dubois, fresh off inking a 1-year, $6 million extension, is about to speak publicly for the first time since his agent indicated he doesn't want to sign long-term with Winnipeg and would like to play in Montreal. I'll have full coverage for @WinnipegNews. #wfp — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) July 25, 2022

Pierre-Luc Dubois on why some fairly straight forward questions today from reporters were difficult to answer. #NHLJets pic.twitter.com/oOLdyOV5Hm — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) July 25, 2022

That thread from Mike McIntyre is a pretty good telling of how things went in what was surely an uncomfortable press availability for a player who has recently been painted as a primadonna malcontent.

I don’t know if anybody’s opinion is going to be changed by anything that was said here. Some of the Twitter replies did indicate that, but it makes a lot of sense. Dubois is signed and how he plays this season for Winnipeg is going to be the ultimate answer. His agent casually saying he’d like to play for Montreal someday got turned into a mini-circus and these questions were always going to come because that happened.

I appreciate that he doesn’t owe any specific answer on tough reporter questions that they also should be asking him. His contract demands play to the best of his ability and to help promote his club as appropriate. He’ll do that. If people want to shit on him all season because he grew up with Habs jammies then that’s their problem.