Quick Hits: The Investigation Edition

In Red Wings Land

There were a few different options on the table, but I stuck with Detroit. Partly because of how the team looks and is structured, but also that there is a big upside and a very exciting future, says Robert to SportExpressen.

Expressen points out the Swedish connection in Detroit and Hägg’s experience can help out with their learning process.

Now we just wait for our own diggers to find out exactly when everybody learned Mark Pysyk required surgery (and when exactly the injury that forced it happened).

Around the League

Jesse Puljujarvi and EDM avoid arbitration at 1 year, $3M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 26, 2022

Puljujarvi’s contract puts Edmonton $2.9M over the cap and with space to put four more forwards on their roster before it’s complete. Technically as long as they can spend less than $3.5M on those four forwards, they have enough LTIR space between Klefbom and Mike Smith to make that work, but that precludes either of them ever getting healthy and the forwards left to re-sign pool includes Kailer Yamamoto.

Edmonton still needs help to get compliant. I’m happy to let them dangle as long as it takes.

- Players who did not sit for interviews/participate in HH probe will be subject to lifetime bans for any future participation in Hockey Canada-related activities. Those lifetime bans will be made public — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) July 26, 2022

Katie Strang and Rick Westhead continue to do the heavy lifting reporting on this story as both the investigation and the investigation into the investigation continues.

Sheldon Kennedy calls for the resignation of Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith, his leadership team, and the organization's board of directors. https://t.co/Jdnjy5ZrHi — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) July 26, 2022

I think he’s right