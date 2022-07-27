 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Investigation Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Detroit Red Wings Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

[Robert Hägg] Eager to help Detroit - Expressen (Via Translate)

There were a few different options on the table, but I stuck with Detroit. Partly because of how the team looks and is structured, but also that there is a big upside and a very exciting future, says Robert to SportExpressen.

Expressen points out the Swedish connection in Detroit and Hägg’s experience can help out with their learning process.

Now we just wait for our own diggers to find out exactly when everybody learned Mark Pysyk required surgery (and when exactly the injury that forced it happened).

Around the League

Puljujarvi’s contract puts Edmonton $2.9M over the cap and with space to put four more forwards on their roster before it’s complete. Technically as long as they can spend less than $3.5M on those four forwards, they have enough LTIR space between Klefbom and Mike Smith to make that work, but that precludes either of them ever getting healthy and the forwards left to re-sign pool includes Kailer Yamamoto.

Edmonton still needs help to get compliant. I’m happy to let them dangle as long as it takes.

Katie Strang and Rick Westhead continue to do the heavy lifting reporting on this story as both the investigation and the investigation into the investigation continues.

I think he’s right

Loading comments...