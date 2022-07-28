 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Parting Shots Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Dallas Stars v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson vying for NHL roster spot in 2022-23 - NHL

“If he’s ready to play a regular role, that would be great,” Yzerman said. “We’ll let the whole thing play itself out, but the World Juniors will be a great steppingstone coming into training camp to try to make an impression and earn a spot on the team.”

The Red Wings intend to give Edvinsson his chance to make their Opening Night roster in October. But he knows he must work hard and perform during training camp and the preseason to show he belongs in Detroit.

“It motivates you more,” Edvinsson said. “It’s going to be harder if you want to take that roster (spot). You need to work hard because there’s great defensemen in the lineup.”

I appreciate Edvinsson being deferential to the veterans but that last line is funny. I also like the article picture because of this;

Well now I don’t feel so bad about not liking him.

The Hockey Canada Hearings

I figure this deserves its own category.

This is the most-damning answer given in regards to the culture that Hockey Canada has (and came even after a number of folks said that HC needs new leadership). An insurance broker giving an accounting answer about whether it helps save everybody money to have a rainy-day sex abuse fund shows plainly how broken a system is when you make an inhumane decision purely financial.

Around the League

Somebody might be a little upset about not having a dance partner as we get closer to August. Oh to be a fly on that wall.

