Quick Hits: The Parting Shots Edition

In Red Wings Land

“If he’s ready to play a regular role, that would be great,” Yzerman said. “We’ll let the whole thing play itself out, but the World Juniors will be a great steppingstone coming into training camp to try to make an impression and earn a spot on the team.” The Red Wings intend to give Edvinsson his chance to make their Opening Night roster in October. But he knows he must work hard and perform during training camp and the preseason to show he belongs in Detroit. “It motivates you more,” Edvinsson said. “It’s going to be harder if you want to take that roster (spot). You need to work hard because there’s great defensemen in the lineup.”

I appreciate Edvinsson being deferential to the veterans but that last line is funny. I also like the article picture because of this;

Hee hee



He's got tiny angel wings pic.twitter.com/BuuvVJBPXS — Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) July 27, 2022

NEWS: We have signed Olli Juolevi to a one-year contract. #FlyTogether https://t.co/cD2I9fCZx6 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 27, 2022

Well now I don’t feel so bad about not liking him.

The Hockey Canada Hearings

I figure this deserves its own category.

NEW: According to a source, here are the 11 recommendations made to Hockey Canada by law firm Henein Hutchison, via HH's interim report: pic.twitter.com/kro9zZ0paY — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) July 27, 2022

Dan Carcillo, a plaintiff in an abuse lawsuit filed vs the Canadian Hockey League, takes issue w testimony of league officials: "I believe that there is a culture of hazing and abuse in the CHL. I believe that there is, and has long been, system-wide knowledge of this culture. pic.twitter.com/PMWAiwmed8 — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) July 27, 2022

Lorenzetti says it was "prudent" of Hockey Canada to maintain the National Equity Fund to pay claims related to alleged sexual assault.

Without the fund, HC might have to raise player registration fees to cover settlements related to abuse claims, he said. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) July 27, 2022

This is the most-damning answer given in regards to the culture that Hockey Canada has (and came even after a number of folks said that HC needs new leadership). An insurance broker giving an accounting answer about whether it helps save everybody money to have a rainy-day sex abuse fund shows plainly how broken a system is when you make an inhumane decision purely financial.

Around the League

I’m told free agent defenseman John Klingberg has parted ways with longtime agent Peter Wallen.



Klingberg is now being represented by Newport Sports Management. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 27, 2022

Somebody might be a little upset about not having a dance partner as we get closer to August. Oh to be a fly on that wall.