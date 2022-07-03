 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Grove Edition

Apparently that’s what Lalonde means. Correct me if you know better.

By J.J. from Kansas
Toledo head coach Derek LalondeReading Royals vs Toledo Walleye in game 3 of their minor league hockey ECHL Eastern Conference quarterfinal at Santander Arena. Photo by Jeremy Drey 4/19/2016 Photo By Ryan McFadden/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Around the League

Report: Flyers prospect detained in Russia for allegedly evading military service - NBC

Per the latest report, the 25-year-old was transported to a military registration and enlistment office by St. Petersburg police.

“We’re aware of the reports and are investigating the situation. We have no further comment at this time,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement released by the team.

This has the potential to lead to some wild swings in team’s willingness to take risks on Russian players and increases the likelihood that a real good talent is going to slip through to a team that wouldn’t have been able to snag a kid like that in a more peaceful world.

I’d rather have the more peaceful world though.

This is a precursor to a mutual contract termination.

