Quick Hits: The Grove Edition

In Red Wings Land

INTERVIEW: Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman discusses why he hired Derek Lalonde as the team's new head coach pic.twitter.com/7PaMmfARo2 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 1, 2022

Love the focus on communication for Lalonde. Emotional intelligence in sports does not get talked about enough and great coaches are more than just drill sergeants. They have a unique ability to connect and communicate with each player individually — Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) July 1, 2022

Around the League

Report: Flyers prospect detained in Russia for allegedly evading military service - NBC

Per the latest report, the 25-year-old was transported to a military registration and enlistment office by St. Petersburg police. “We’re aware of the reports and are investigating the situation. We have no further comment at this time,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement released by the team.

This has the potential to lead to some wild swings in team’s willingness to take risks on Russian players and increases the likelihood that a real good talent is going to slip through to a team that wouldn’t have been able to snag a kid like that in a more peaceful world.

I’d rather have the more peaceful world though.

Matt Tennyson (NSH) on unconditional waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 2, 2022

This is a precursor to a mutual contract termination.