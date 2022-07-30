Quick Hits: The Statuesque Edition

In Red Wings Land

I don’t have a pull-quote from this one because it’s a gray area that I don’t want to play in too much. This article is behind a paywall. I’m comfortable telling you that according to Marco Kasper’s father, the Buffalo Sabres wanted Kasper badly enough to at least offer a trade that Yzerman turned down.

There are fuller translations out there, but I don’t like pulling whole articles out from behind paywalls regardless of the language they’re in.

Obviously, the Sabres’ deal wasn’t worth giving up Kasper.

Dylan Larkin said he watched free agency unfold as we all did.



"There's a lot of excitement about players coming to Detroit right now because of the good young core we have right now. It's nice to finally see that and we're all excited for the season to start." #LGRW pic.twitter.com/TxX7hcTene — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 27, 2022

Total non-answer but sometimes you just want to hear Dylan Larkin talk about hockey.

Around the League

#SJSharks announce they will retire Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 on Feb. 25 before game vs Blackhawks — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) July 28, 2022

Kinda skipped over this, but I want to take this opportunity to say that I’m happy for Carolina Hurricanes legend Patrick Marleau to be the first player whose number will be retired by the Sharks.

Personally, I think there are a lot of ex-sharks from the “Built to defeat Detroit and do no more than that” team that got this undeserved cool nice guy reputation because they never won a cup. I’m glad Marleau didn’t. I hope they put a statue of him up facing to the West so just like the player, it can watch the sun go down on his career without that cup win.

At least it’s not a Dustin Brown statue, lol