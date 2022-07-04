 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The 4th of July Edition

Apparently that’s what Lalonde means. Correct me if you know better.

By J.J. from Kansas
Rhine in flames Photo by Hannes P Albert/picture alliance via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings Rumblings: Dylan Larkin extension, staff search and finding a goalie - WIIM

Just ICYMI from yesterday because there’s not really anything new out there in Wings land.

Around the League

32 Thoughts: What’s up with every team heading into the NHL Draft? - Sportsnet

SCHEDULE

Hope is it would be released next week. Curious to see how many back-to-backs between two teams in the same city there are (or are not). That came up during scheduling conversations.

Also referenced in Kyle’s post from yesterday but honestly it’s the 4th. Have a happy one. Let’s see how the lead-up to the draft shakes out.

