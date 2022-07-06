Red Wings Release 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

The Red Wings released the regular season schedule for the 2022-2023 Wednesday afternoon. The team will open the season on Friday, October 14th at home against the Montreal Canadiens. Detroit will close out the regular season on the road against Tampa Bay.

The team says that ticket information for the preseason and regular season will be announced in the coming weeks along with Theme Nights and promotional giveaways.

Something to note.. March will be a busy one for the Wings. They will play 15 games with four back-to-backs. Here’s the preseason and regular seasons chedule for 2022-2023:

You can read more about the schedule and upcoming season on the Red Wings official website.