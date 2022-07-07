Quick Hits: The Draft Day Edition

In Red Wings Land

“The thing that gets lost at times is that the players — whether they’re in college or the national hockey league — is they all come from a background of some sort of family,” Daniels said. “That’s the most critical component to anybody. When things are good at home or your life’s going well, you’re going to play better. And Derek’s cognizant of that and it actually goes more than being cognizant truly cares, and I think that’s really going to stand out when he starts communicating with the Red Wing players.”

I still like the hire!

Around the League

The Scarborough, Ontario native was known for his edgy physical play, which got him in trouble more than once. He accumulated a total of 2,307 penalty minutes over his career with the Sharks, Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks, Hartford Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames. He is 31st in career penalty minutes in NHL history and was suspended 13 times by the league in his first 12 NHL seasons. He also put up 40 goals and 182 points during his career.

His son Nathan is a Florida Panthers player. Sad for the family.

Russian newspaper Sport-Express reported Wednesday that Kaprizov immediately returned to the U.S. after Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov was taken to a remote military base in northern Russia because his name was linked to fraudulent military identification. “He’s in Russia, and he’s doing fine,” Guerin said after the annual GMs meeting at the NHL draft. “He’s with his friends and with his family.”

Not to be glib, but that it’s a toss up on who to believe between Bill Guerin and Russian media is unsettling.