2022 NHL Draft First Round Open Thread

We’ve waited patiently for tonight. We got our coach in place, we still have our GM on board and now it’s time to find out what the Wings do with the #8 overall pick.

The majority of you said they should take the best player available but a sizable chunk want the Wings to trade up. It’s not the strongest draft class and there’s a lot of wild cards in terms of guys who will leap and fall in the rankings.

Coverage starts on ESPN/Sportsnet/TVAS/ESPN+ at 7pm.

Let’s enjoy an open thread!

For a quick reminder because ‘tis the season, but before you embed a tweet in the comments please please PLEASE make sure that you’re actually sharing verified non-troll content. Lots of people will change their display name and picture to make it look like they’re an established member of hockey media and tweet dumb stuff to trick people. It’s no funnier on July 7th than it is on April 1st.