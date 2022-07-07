 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The 2022 NHL Draft starts tonight; Red Wings have the 8th pick

Here’s how you can watch

By KyleWiiM
/ new
2022 NHL Draft Lottery Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Tonight, the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft will play out in Montreal. Steve Yzerman finds himself with another top-10 pick (8th overall).

How to watch

Time: 7pm
TV: ESPN, Sportsnet
Stream: ESPN+

Draft order

  1. Montreal
  2. New Jersey
  3. Arizona
  4. Seattle
  5. Philadelphia
  6. Columbus (via Chicago)
  7. Ottawa
  8. Detroit
  9. Buffalo
  10. Anaheim
  11. San Jose
  12. Columbus
  13. NYI
  14. Winnipeg
  15. Vancouver
  16. Buffalo (via Vegas)
  17. Nashville
  18. Dallas
  19. Minnesota (via Los Angeles)
  20. Washington
  21. Pittsburgh
  22. Anaheim (via Boston)
  23. St. Louis
  24. Minnesota
  25. Toronto
  26. Montreal (via Calgary)
  27. Arizona (via Carolina + Montreal)
  28. Buffalo (via Florida)
  29. Edmonton
  30. Winnipeg (via NYR)
  31. Tampa Bay
  32. Arizona (via Colorado)

Busy night ahead?

All we can do is guess. There are reports that Ottawa is open to trading the no. 7 pick. There are also rumors that teams like the Bruins or Blackhawks are trying to trade back into the first round.

What about the Red Wings? They have a whole lot of Draft capital this year (10 picks) but only one pick in the first round. Detroit also has cap space to broker with. Yzerman traded up in the last Draft to pickup Sebastian Cossa. Maybe it happens, maybe it doesn’t.. But the GM is in a another spot to move up if he wants.

Yzerman held a pre-draft press conference earlier this week:

It’s anyone’s guess who Steve Yzerman will pick. The team drafted another blue-chip defensive prospect in Simon Edvinsson. I would personally like to see the team add a center with their first pick. Names I’m watching are Matthew Savoie or Frank Nazar. Nazar makes a case because of the Michigan connection and he plays a similar style to Dylan Larkin.

Of course, there are always players who fall down the order. We will see. It should be an exciting first round. Make sure you join our open thread tomorrow at 6:30pm.

