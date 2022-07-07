The 2022 NHL Draft starts tonight; Red Wings have the 8th pick

Tonight, the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft will play out in Montreal. Steve Yzerman finds himself with another top-10 pick (8th overall).

How to watch

Time: 7pm

TV: ESPN, Sportsnet

Stream: ESPN+

Draft order

Montreal New Jersey Arizona Seattle Philadelphia Columbus (via Chicago) Ottawa Detroit Buffalo Anaheim San Jose Columbus NYI Winnipeg Vancouver Buffalo (via Vegas) Nashville Dallas Minnesota (via Los Angeles) Washington Pittsburgh Anaheim (via Boston) St. Louis Minnesota Toronto Montreal (via Calgary) Arizona (via Carolina + Montreal) Buffalo (via Florida) Edmonton Winnipeg (via NYR) Tampa Bay Arizona (via Colorado)

Busy night ahead?

All we can do is guess. There are reports that Ottawa is open to trading the no. 7 pick. There are also rumors that teams like the Bruins or Blackhawks are trying to trade back into the first round.

What about the Red Wings? They have a whole lot of Draft capital this year (10 picks) but only one pick in the first round. Detroit also has cap space to broker with. Yzerman traded up in the last Draft to pickup Sebastian Cossa. Maybe it happens, maybe it doesn’t.. But the GM is in a another spot to move up if he wants.

Yzerman held a pre-draft press conference earlier this week:

It’s anyone’s guess who Steve Yzerman will pick. The team drafted another blue-chip defensive prospect in Simon Edvinsson. I would personally like to see the team add a center with their first pick. Names I’m watching are Matthew Savoie or Frank Nazar. Nazar makes a case because of the Michigan connection and he plays a similar style to Dylan Larkin.

Of course, there are always players who fall down the order. We will see. It should be an exciting first round. Make sure you join our open thread tomorrow at 6:30pm.