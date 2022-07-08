Quick Hits: The Draft Day Two Edition

Draft Day 2

Things kick off at 11am ET and coverage moves over to NHLN and ESPN+ in the US with Sportsnet and TVAS keeping up Canadian coverage.

Wings have plenty of work. Things will go very quickly for day 2.

In Red Wings Land

Marco Kasper, assuming he stays in the SHL for the upcoming season, makes it three high profile Red Wings prospects who will play for Rögle BK, joining William Wallinder & Theodor Niederbach. #LGRW



A few clips of Kasper from the previous season: pic.twitter.com/kUbqONWPPA — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) July 8, 2022

Yzerman says that Marco Kasper's skill is underrated, and if that's true, that's one hell of a does-it-all center for the Red Wings.



If any European scouting team has won the trust to identify underappreciated players, it's Håkan Andersson & Co. #LGRW — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) July 8, 2022

Everyone say to Marco! pic.twitter.com/Wef72Z1hkM — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 8, 2022

A cool think from our friends at Davy Jones’ Locker Room. It’s interesting to see how those west trips string together.

Bienvenue Manon!



We've hired @ManonRheaume as a Hockey Operations and Prospect Advisor. — LA Kings (@LAKings) July 7, 2022

I loved watching Manon this season on Wings feeds. She is incredibly knowledgeable and good at communicating. Sucks the Kings grabbed her.

Around the League

“I don’t want to say anything that could be misconstrued or cause an inflammation of a sensitive situation,” Bettman told reporters prior to the opening round of Thursday night’s NHL Draft. “...The Russian players that still reside in Russia need to make sure they’re making the best possible decisions for themselves and their families.” “We probably don’t have the full story as to what’s going on in terms of what each player’s relationship is in Russia with respect to the government, and we’re going to have to respect the process as to what goes on,” Bettman added. “I think it’s probably not a good idea for us or the clubs to get involved in the politics of what’s going on in Russia. I think players need to make sure they’re comfortable in what they’re doing and where they’re doing it.”

Oh he’s nervous.