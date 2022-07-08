 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Wings acquire Ville Husso from Blues for 3rd round pick

Steve Yzerman makes another low-risk move to add valuable depth.

By KyleWiiM
St Louis Blues v Minnesota Wild - Game Two Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Steve Yzerman started day two of the NHL Draft by checking off a major box in his offseason agenda. The Red Wings are trading their 3rd round pick to St. Louis for goaltender Ville Husso:

The 27-year-old netminder was a 4th round pick for St. Louis in 2014. Since then he’s been all over the hockey world — in Finland’s top league, the AHL, ECHL and NHL. He suited up for seven games in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Blues were eliminated by Colorado, who would go on to win the Stanley Cup.

Husso will sign an extension with Detroit. According to Elliotte Friedman, it’s a three-year deal:

Husso will serve as a solid backup to Alex Nedeljkovic, or perhaps another 1A/1B situation. It only cost Detroit the 73rd pick in the Draft this year. It’s another example of Steve Yzerman’s ability to find valuable depth at a low-risk cost.

Here are Husso’s career stats from EliteProspects:

