Red Wings select Anton Johannson, Amadeus Lombardi, and Maximilian Kilpinen in 4th Round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

The Detroit Red Wings had three picks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

With the 105th pick, they drafted Anton Johansson. He’s a big defenseman with a right handed shot.

Date of Birth: Jun 10, 2004

Position: D

Age: 18

Height: 6’4” / 193 cm

Place of Birth: Linköping, SWE

Weight: 179 lbs / 81 kg

Nation: Sweden

Shoots: R

According to Will from Scouching on his livestream: “Rangy big guy. Once he fills out, I can see something there. An interesting one.”

There’s....not much to find on him.

With the 113th pick, acquired from Vegas, Detroit selects Amadeus Lombardi.

What an absolutely amazing name. He’s a center from the Flint Firebirds. The Islanders were about to pick him to make a Brock - Lee - Amadeus line.

Date of Birth: Jun 05, 2003

Position: C

Age: 19

Height: 5’10” / 178 cm

Place of Birth: Concord, ON, CAN

Weight: 165 lbs / 75 kg

Nation: Canada

Shoots: L

With their third 4th round pick, Detroit selects Maximilian Kilpinen. Yzerman is clearly drafting off the “best names in the draft” list.

Kilpinen is a 6’1” C/LW from, you guessed it, Sweden.

Date of Birth: Feb 13, 2004

Position: C/LW

Age: 18

Height: 6’1” / 185 cm

Place of Birth: Norrtälje, SWE

Weight: 174 lbs / 79 kg

Nation: Sweden

Shoots: L

Again, there isn’t really much out there about him. If you find some video of these players, please drop it in the comments.

Up next is the 5th round pick, then the 7th rounders will be in one article.