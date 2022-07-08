Red Wings draft Tnias Mathurin in the 5th round - 137th pick

In the 5th round, Steve Yzerman has thrown away all research and is picking off the “amazing names” list.

From that list, he takes Tnias Mathurin, a defenseman from Canada.

Date of Birth: Jan 15, 2004

Position: D

Age: 18

Height: 6’3” / 191 cm

Place of Birth: Ajax, ON, CAN

Weight: 201 lbs / 91 kg

Nation: Canada

Shoots: L

His name is Saint spelled backwards, leading me to believe that his parents were big fans of Encyclopedia Brown growing up.

The Detroit Red Wings select Tnias Mathurin (LHD, North Bay - OHL) with their 5th round pick (137th overall).



Touted as a big, steady defensive defender who competes hard. Possibly some untapped offensive potential, according to some. #LGRW — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) July 8, 2022

The 7th round picks will be combined into one article. We’re almost there!