Red Wings draft Tnias Mathurin in the 5th round - 137th pick

By Peter F.
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

In the 5th round, Steve Yzerman has thrown away all research and is picking off the “amazing names” list.

From that list, he takes Tnias Mathurin, a defenseman from Canada.

Date of Birth: Jan 15, 2004
Position: D
Age: 18
Height: 6’3” / 191 cm
Place of Birth: Ajax, ON, CAN
Weight: 201 lbs / 91 kg
Nation: Canada
Shoots: L

His name is Saint spelled backwards, leading me to believe that his parents were big fans of Encyclopedia Brown growing up.

The 7th round picks will be combined into one article. We’re almost there!

