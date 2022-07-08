In the 7th Round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Detroit selects Owen Mehlenbacher and Brennan Ali

The Red Wings wrap up their 2022 draft by selecting a pair of players in the 7th round.

Apparently no people in the organization had draft eligible sons.

With their first 7th round pick (201 overall), they take center Owen Mehlenbacher, center from the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL.

Date of Birth: Jan 26, 2004

Position: C

Age: 18

Height: 6’2” / 188 cm

Place of Birth: Fort Erie, ON, CAN

Weight: 190 lbs / 86 kg”

Nation: Canada

Shoots: L

He’ll be playing for the University of Wisconsin next season.

At 212, Detroit takes Brennan Ali, a center from the USHL. He’s 6’1” and 201 lbs. with a left shot. Looking at Elite Prospects, it seems like he fell from where he was projected to go:

Ranked #141 by FCHOCKEY

Ranked #103 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY

Ranked #53 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON

Ranked #83 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (NA Skaters)

Ranked #140 by RECRUIT SCOUTING

Ranked #158 by DRAFT PROSPECTS HOCKEY

Ranked #66 by SMAHT SCOUTING

Again, it doesn’t look like there are highlight videos more than just 10 second clips. If you find some, drop them in the comments.

And that’s it! Barring any trades, that’s the 2022 draft for the Red Wings. Thanks for joining us today. We’ll have a wrap up article a little later, so think about what grade you would give the draft so you can share that in those comments.