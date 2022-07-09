Quick Hits: The Onto Development Camp Edition

Hey there’s a lot going on and you all have been pretty on top of things. If there’s other stuff you want to talk about, feel free to share!

In Red Wings Land

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today announced the schedule for their 2022 Development Camp, which returns to the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena from July 10-14. The camp begins on Sunday, July 10 and features on-ice skill development and off-ice workouts each day, ending with a three-on-three tournament on Thursday, July 14.

The camp will be split into two teams, Team Howe and Team Lindsay, and will feature daily on-ice instruction and skill development from a team of coaches, led by the Red Wings player development staff. Attendees will also take part in NHL-level off-ice workouts and attend presentations designed to help players transition to professional hockey, while experiencing the state-of-the-art player amenities offered at Little Caesars Arena and receiving feedback from Red Wings coaches and management.

The Red Wings roster will be comprised primarily of players selected by Detroit over the last several NHL Drafts, as well as signed free agent prospects and undrafted free agent invitees from collegiate, junior or European leagues. The Red Wings 2021-22 roster consisted of 13 players who had participated in at least one Development Camp since 2016: Tyler Bertuzzi, Kyle Criscuolo, Taro Hirose, Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin, Gustav Lindstrom, Chase Pearson, Michael Rasmussen, Dan Renouf, Moritz Seider, Givani Smith, Joe Veleno and Filip Zadina.

DEVELOPMENT CAMP TO BE STREAMED AT DETROITREDWINGS.COM

Select Development Camp events, including Monday’s on-ice sessions and Thursday’s three-on-three tournament, will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com and on the Red Wings social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube). The streams will feature exclusive interviews with Red Wings prospects and select members of the Red Wings front office staff - hosted by Red Wings radio voice Ken Kal and Red Wings TV’s Daniella Bruce, Carley Johnston and Art Regner. For the streaming schedule and in-depth coverage of Development Camp, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com/Prospects.

Around the League

Obviously things could still change but after discussions this week here in Montreal between both sides, appears pending UFA Ondrej Palat is headed to market. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 9, 2022

Do you think Marc Staal comes back and they have to fight over #18?