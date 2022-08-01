Quick Hits: The Meaningless Numbers Edition

In Red Wings Land

From @FriedgeHNIC on Kadri: he "wouldn't be surprised if Detroit is kicking around there." #LGRW — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) July 30, 2022

Friedge is throwing shit at the walls to see what sticks here. “kicking around” is easily defensible speech for “doing due diligence” but I don’t know why Kadri would sign with Detroit at this point.

But we’ve already talked a lot about that. Instead let’s talk about Kadri switching from 91 in Colorado over to Helm’s old 43. You good with that?

Around the League

The Wings jump up from [about ten times the number for the reigning champs], and rightfully so after buying an entire scoring line Andrew Copp, David Perron and Dominik Kubalik. They also shored up their blue line with Ben Chiarot and Olli Maatta, with Simon Edvinsson possibly stepping in as a Calder candidate, and added depth in net with Ville Husso. The bad news is the Atlantic is going to be a warzone and their path will be harder than the Canucks [20% higher] or even Blue Jackets [61% higher], so despite the odds boost they remain a longshot and need a lot to go right even to make the playoffs.

Overall according to the numbers based on trying to balance out the guarantee that the oddsmakers don’t lose their asses inciting people to gamble, Detroit sits at 18th leaguewide, 10th in conference and 5th divisionally.

Hard to argue until we see things actually shake out.