Quick Hits: The Ex-Factors Edition

In Red Wings Land

The prospects tournament runs Sept. 15-19 with a five-team field also featuring the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs in a round-robin event. Prior participants include current Wings Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina, Filip Hronek, Robby Fabbri (with the Blues) and Alex Nedeljkovic (Hurricanes), among others. Advance tickets for all September Red Wings events in Traverse City will be available online at centreice.org/drwtickets and will also be sold first-come, first-served at the arena entrance on the day of each event.

MMSR shared this info in yesterday’s QH, but in case you don’t pore over the comments, here’s the info again.

Who's the X-Factor for the Detroit Red Wings this season?@DarrenMcCarty4 believes it starts with the goalies #LGRW pic.twitter.com/tFcEstbnPF — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 9, 2022

DMac’s not wrong

Around the League

#SJSharks #ReverseRetro will finally bring the California Golden Seals back to the NHL!



With so many different jerseys worn during their brief existence, it’s hard to guess which one will be used.



Icethetics source says WHITE SKATES may be coming too! pic.twitter.com/G0GXkaufTa — icethetics (@icethetics) August 8, 2022

I love reverse retro stuff because it doesn’t force me to buy anything but it gives me something to give strong opinions about. I like the Seals jerseys more than the Sharks.

Heading into the 2021-22 season, Bowman traded two first-round picks and a second-round selection to Columbus for defenseman Seth Jones. To the team’s credit, Jones did well this season while playing a ton of minutes. Still, the Blackhawks wound up with the third-worst record in the Western Conference, and a bottom-dwelling team giving up picks is great way of staying there for a long time.

I like Joe Yerdon (the author of this piece) and I like shitting on the Blackhawks so this is a good article.