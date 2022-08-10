Red Wings sign Jake Walman to one-year deal, arbitration avoided

Defenseman Jake Walman and the Detroit Red Wings will avoid arbitration after reportedly agreeing on a one-year contract extension, per Elliotte Friedman:

Jake Walman and DET avoid arbitration at one-year, $1.05M (one-way). With Walman (The Pride of Armour Heights) signing…arbitration cases are done for this summer — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 10, 2022

Friedman reported on Tuesday that Walman was asking for around $1.7 million (one-way), while the team offered a two-way deal at $775k/$225k. The agreement between both sides checks off one of Steve Yzerman’s final offseason moves.

Walman, who turned 26 in February, suited up in 19 games for the Wings last season after he was acquired from the St. Louis Blues along with forward Oskar Sundqvist and a 2nd-round pick in next years Draft for Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski.

What next?

Well, the big one is Filip Zadina. The 22-year-old RFA is still without a contract extension. Zadina is not arbitration eligible for another year, so I would expect some movement on that soon. My guess is that Zadina gets some sort of a bridge-type deal between one and three years.