Quick Hits: The Let ‘Em Go Edition

In the WJC:

Austria 0 - Sweden 6

Simon Edvinsson - 1G, 2 SOG, +1, 18:30 TOI

William Wallinde - 0P, 1 SOG, +1, 14:01 TOI

Theodor Niederbach - 1G, 5 SOG, +2, 16:47 TOI

Unfortunately I didn’t catch this one, but I’m glad to see that Niederbach seems to have rebounded. From the IIHF’s writeup.

“It was a better game today,” Edvinsson said. “We got up in the offensive zone. We played a lot harder, especially in the second and the third, so it was a good game from our side, an important game to get the offence going.”

Fedotov’s lawyer, Alexei Ponomarev, has filed a lawsuit against Fedotov’s conscription, which the city court in Vsevolozhsk will consider this fall.

Ponomarev told Russian media that he believes the conscription is illegal because Fedotov doesn’t live in St. Petersburg, where he was drafted into the army. He lives outside the city, but is registered in Moscow where he plays hockey.

“If the decision is found to be illegal, then he will be returned, regardless of whether he is already serving or not,” said Ponomarev in an interview with the Russian publication Gazeta.