Quick Hits: The Beefy Edition

All Over the Place

In the WJC:

Austria 0 - USA 7

Carter Mazur - 2G, 4 SOG, +1, 12:49 TOI

Red Savage - 1G, 1A, 3 SOG, +3, 10:50 TOI

There was little letting up in the second. Mazur scored a pair of goals 57 seconds apart to make it 6-0. His first came off a steal inside the Austria blue line, Sasha Pastujov feeding Mazur, who beat Sommer with a good shot at 7:01. Mazur got another, on the power play, again from point-blank range.

Hooray we’re good!

Canada 5 - Czechia 1

Donovan Sebrango - 0P, 2 SOG, E, 19:46 TOI

Sebastian Cossa - Did not play

Jan Bednář - Did not play

Czech goalie Tomas Suchanek made one brilliant save after another, but it wasn’t enough to save his team as Canada triumphed 5-1 to stay perfect atop Group A. Final shots favoured the Canadians 57-23. The host nation’s relentlessness and passion were on full display.

I forgot Czechia had three goalies on their roster so when I didn’t see our prospect even listed on the game stats I momentarily freaked out. I’m glad he’s not the guy who got the Michigan scored on him.

Sweden and Finland are the only teams with two remaining games in the prelims, but they should both have a relatively easy path to the semifinals regardless because this is still by-and-large a four team tournament. Anything can happen and it’s not going to break my heart to see any team get upset.

Part of it has to be that he’s focusing on making sure he understands the question right, but I also like him deadpanning and maybe even smirking a bit as Kulfan asks him if his size is a concern.

And everything on the internet, the media drove themselves crazy all summer. I mean, there was nothing real on the internet all summer. There was, every time a team pops up, everytime somebody says something, 99 percent of that is not real. It’s a rumor mill, and when you play in Vancouver, it’s non-stop. I was traded to the Penguins 20 times this summer. I don’t know if you’ve heard about that. So, it’s a lot of B.S. going on with the internet and all that. It’s mainly the reason I don’t have any of it. So, it is what it is. There’s a lot of, to your point, there’s a lot of, a handle of teams where I’d probably be a good fit, so somebody posts something and then it just catches like wildfire.

Miller has some real good measured words on this podcast about how much he wants to be there and how both sides have to get on the same page to make it happen while still allowing the out that happen if those visions don’t line up.