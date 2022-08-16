Quick Hits: The Looking Around Edition

In the WJC:

Canada 6 - Finland 3

Donovan Sebrango - 0 SOG, 2 PIM, +1, 18:16 TOI

Sebastian Cossa - Did not play

Eemil Viro - 1 SOG, +1, 16:43 TOI

Things got chippier down the stretch. With Donovan Sebrango halfway through serving a high-sticking minor, Will Cuylle stuck his knee out on Finnish energy forward Juuso Maenpaa at the Canadian blue line and took a five-minute major and game misconduct.

Sweden 4 - Germany 2

Simon Edvinsson - Did not play. Coach said he “wasn’t fit to play”, but hinted he expects to have him in for the knockout games.

William Wallinder - 1 SOG, -1, 15:27 TOI

Theodor Niederbach - 1 A, 2 SOG, -1, 18:03 TOI

Lunemann was welcomed to the big time in the worst way, as Sweden connected on a power play just 5:46 into his first game. Ljungman wired a one-timer from the middle of the slot before Lunemann knew what had happened, and the Swedes increased their lead to 4-1.

Niederbach set up that one-timer.

Elsewhere:

Forward Sam Gagner

It still seems likely that he will sign with a good team. He’s been linked to both the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. He could be a valuable role player on a contender.

“I try to have the same mindset every night,” he said at the end of the season. “It’s not always going to go the way you want but for the most part I’ve felt pretty good about where my game has been at most of the year.”