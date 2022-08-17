Quick Hits: The New Numbers Edition

In Red Wings Land

Hot off the press! pic.twitter.com/QH6P86HRru — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 16, 2022

It’s weird because I’ve become desensitized to 8 and 18 being worn but this is the first person to wear Homer’s number since the Demolition Man himself. It’s not that I was expecting (or wanting) that number to be retired but it’s going to be weird.

At least we get to erase Mitch Callahan.

Around the League

In those cases, NHL teams can also require the unvaccinated player to forfeit one day’s pay for each day absent from club activities (1/185th of pay for each day lost). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 16, 2022

What I learned from this is that this league year is 185 days.

Finland (Eemil Viro) vs. Germany at 10:00

Sweden (Edvinsson, Wallinder, Niederbach) vs. Latvia at 1:00

Canada (Sebrango, Cossa) vs. Switzerland at 5:00

USA (Mazur, Savage) vs. Czechia (Bednář) at 8:30