Quick Hits: The food poisoning edition

In Red Wings land

SVT’s seconded reporter Dusan Umicevic was the first to come up with the reassuring news on Twitter: “Update on Simon Edvinsson. Played with food poisoning against USA and therefore could not play against Germany. Ready for Latvia and the quarter.”

If you were wondering why Edvinsson looked a little...off during the game, this is why. Imagine having to face off against Team USA’s fearsome forecheck while trying your best to not explode. Not an enviable position.

Oh, speaking of which, here’s how the prospects have done so far (as of August 16th, according to this tweet):

Around the league

Top-tier goaltending is a commodity in today’s NHL. The winners of Tier One (Elite) go to Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators), Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders), Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers), Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets). Good news is, only one of them is in the Atlantic Division.

The better news: the Red Wings made it to Tier Two (Outperform)! Here’s what Travis Yost of TSN had to say on the subject:

Detroit: The Red Wings went after Ville Husso and signed him to a three-year, $14-million dollar contract to shore up their goaltending position ahead of Alex Nedeljkovic. Husso was outstanding for St. Louis last year – in fact, only three goaltenders in the entire league (Igor Shesterkin, Ilya Sorokin and Andersen) erased more goals versus expected on a per-game basis. It’s very promising, but it’s also true we have just 57 games of data on Husso as a player. Much like Vanecek in New Jersey, the range of outcomes here is quite high.

None of this sounds like a bad thing to me.