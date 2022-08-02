Quick Hits: The Welcome Back Edition

In Red Wings Land

Wings prospects Shai Buium (University of Denver), Carter Mazur (Denver) and Red Savage (Miami of Ohio) all made the 27-man preliminary roster. Wolverine standouts Luke Hughes, Jacob Truscott, Mackie Samoskevich and Frank Nazar, as well as former Michigan forward Thomas Bordeleau, also made the cut.

I’m interested in Shai Buium. I like his name and he’s a guy I think I’ve just kind of glommed onto as a prospect I just expect to be good someday. No idea why. I won’t tell you the last one that hit this expectation because it didn’t go well.

Around the League

Hooray!

On a brighter note: two Atlantic division teams in Ottawa and Detroit have made huge investments at this position. The Senators bringing in 41-goal scorer Alex DeBrincat gives them a ferocious top-six, whereas Detroit has four reliable left-wing options, including Tyler Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrana, Dominik Kubalik, and Adam Erne that head coach Derek Lalonde will surely play with. I think this is a very intriguing group and, with some improvement at the centre position, could surprise to the upside next year.

I think there’s a lot of variance possible with this LW group for Detroit. If Erne can be our 4 LW all season then I’ll be ok with that.