NHLN Announces IIHF World Juniors Broadcast Plans

While we wait for things like prospect tournaments, training camps, contracts for our two remaining unsigned RFAs and the eventual start of the season, we’ll have some hockey for you coming soon.

The NHL Network announced they’ll be broadcasting the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship starting next week:

NHL Network today announced it will provide complete coverage of the return of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, as it continues to serve as the exclusive U.S. TV home. Every World Junior Championship game telecast is set to air live, with comprehensive analysis, highlights, interviews and previews of the tournament from Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB, Canada, airing within the flagship studio show NHL Tonight and via @NHLNetwork on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. NHL Network’s E.J. Hradek is set to provide play-by-play for each USA game along with longtime NCAA hockey analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jon Rosen, beginning on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET when Team USA takes on Germany live from Rogers Place. NHL Network’s extensive coverage and game broadcast schedule begins earlier in the day next Tuesday with live telecasts of Slovakia vs. Czechia at 2 p.m. ET, followed by a Finland vs. Latvia matchup at 6 p.m. ET.

The entire tournament schedule can be found here.

For rooting interests, I’m not going to tell you which country to cheer for, but as a Red Wings blog, we’d be remiss not to tell you where to find all those excellent future Detroit players:

Canada: Sebastian Cossa (G), Donovan Sebrango (D)

USA: Cartur Mazur (F), Red Savage (F)

Finland: Eemil Viro (D)

Sweden: Simon Edvinsson (D), William Wallinder (D), Theodor Niederbach (F)

Czechia: Jan Bednář (G)

Of note, our most-recent first rounder Marco Kasper was the captain of Austria’s team the last time they tried doing this tourney but isn’t on their preliminary roster right now. It remains to be seen whether he will be back on the roster for the next one of these they’ll do when they resume their normal tournament plans of start.

It doesn’t seem to follow any logic that Austria wouldn’t want Kasper and I bet somebody would have told us if this were a case of being unfortunately unable to go The reasonable speculation is that since he’s been drafted and knows the plan for this season is to spend a lot of time developing over a long season with Rögle, prioritizing a weirdly-scheduled tournament isn’t high on the list for anybody outside of the Austrian National Team.

Just take a second to reread the word “speculation” in that last paragraph though because there is nothing behind a blogger thinking out loud to back up that line of thinking and I’d be as interested in learning more information as any other fan would be.

Lucas Raymond is also technically still eligible but I don’t expect to see him play for Sweden here. He had already opted out of this tournament before it was rescheduled on account of being on the Red Wings roster.

Stay tuned for next week as final rosters aren’t due until Monday night and some of these names may change. American defenseman Shai Buium was originally announced as part of Team USA’s 27-man camp invite list but was replaced late yesterday.

The worlds will be a good way to see some competitive hockey in August, watch some Wings prospects in action, and get a good look at a collection of draft eligibles for next spring.